PIMCO Launches New Actively Managed Muni ETF

The PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Trade Fund is a core-plus municipal bond strategy1 that will invest in municipal debt across the credit spectrum

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has launched the PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Trade Fund (MINO), an actively-managed ETF that aims to invest primarily in attractive tax-advantaged investments across the U.S. municipal bond market. The Fund is designed to be our highest income and return strategy among our municipal ETFs.

The fund is managed by David Hammer, Managing Director and PIMCO Head of Municipal Bond Portfolio Management; Rachel Betton, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager; and Kyle Christine, Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

The core-plus municipal bond strategy allows the fund to invest in investment-grade and up to 30% in high-yield municipal bond markets, giving managers the flexibility to find attractive risk-adjusted returns even when the broader interest-rate environment is challenging. The dynamic strategy will draw upon PIMCO’s deep credit capabilities, established institutional presence in the municipal bond market and decades of experience as actively managing fixed income investments.

“The lower-for-longer interest rate environment coupled with an evolving municipal bond market has created opportunities for those who can actively invest in bonds across the risk spectrum,” said Mr. Hammer. “By broadening the investable universe to include a larger portion of the municipal market, the fund aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns without concentrating investments in the riskiest tiers of the market.”

1 A “core plus” municipal strategy is defined as a strategy that invests in both high yield and investment grade municipal securities while a “core municipal strategy” only invests in investment grade municipal securities.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. This and other information are contained in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by contacting your PIMCO representative. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investments made by the Fund and the results achieved by the Fund are not expected to be the same as those made by any other PIMCO-advised fund, including those with a similar name, investment objective or policies. A new or smaller fund’s performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long-term. New funds have limited operating histories for investors to evaluate and new and smaller funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies. New and smaller funds may also require a period of time before they are invested in securities that help meet their investment objectives and policies and achieve a representative portfolio composition. Fund performance may be lower or higher during this “ramp up” period and may also be more volatile than a fund that is fully invested.

Exchange Traded Funds (“ETF”) are afforded certain exemptions from the Investment Company Act. The exemptions allow, among other things, for individual shares to trade on the secondary market. Individual shares cannot be directly purchased from or redeemed by the ETF. Purchases and redemptions directly with ETFs are only accomplished through creation unit aggregations or “baskets” of shares. Shares of an ETF, traded on the secondary market, are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investment policies, management fees and other information can be found in the individual ETF’s prospectus. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of fees, such as brokerage commissions, and other fees to financial intermediaries. In addition, an investor may incur costs attributed to the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay to purchase shares of the Fund (bid) and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept for shares of the Fund (ask) when buying or selling shares in the secondary market (the bid-ask spread). Due to the costs inherent in buying or selling Fund shares, frequent trading may detract significantly from investment returns. Investment in Fund shares may not be advisable for investors who expect to engage in frequent trading. Current holdings are subject to risk. Holdings are subject to change at any time. An investment in an ETF involves risk, including the loss of principal. Investment return, price, yield and Net Asset Value (NAV) will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price on the exchange on which they are listed. However, there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for PIMCO ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Premium/Discount is the difference between the market price and NAV expressed as a percentage of NAV.

A word about risk: Investing in the bond market is subject to certain risks including the risk that fixed income securities will decline in value because of changes in interest rates; the risk that fund shares could trade at prices other than the net asset value; and the risk that the manager's investment decisions might not produce the desired results. High-yield, lower-rated, securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities; portfolios that invest in them may be subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk than portfolios that do not. Income from municipal bonds is exempt from federal income tax and may be subject to state and local taxes and at times the alternative minimum tax; a strategy concentrating in a single or limited number of states is subject to greater risk of adverse economic conditions and regulatory changes. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested. Management risk is the risk that the investment techniques and risk analyses applied by an investment manager will not produce the desired results, and that certain policies or developments may affect the investment techniques available to the manager in connection with managing the strategy.

PIMCO does not provide legal or tax advice. Please consult your tax and/or legal counsel for specific tax or legal questions and concerns. The discussion herein is general in nature and is provided for informational purposes only. There is no guarantee as to its accuracy or completeness.

This material contains the current opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this article may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2021, PIMCO.

