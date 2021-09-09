IDG Releases First Party Intent Data, Improving Tech Seller Sales Insights and Marketing

Boston, MA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company – announces the launch of Neon, a proprietary and previously unavailable IDG data solution designed to make purchase intent data intelligence available for tech marketers across a wide set of marketing and sales tactics.



Typical intent based data solutions work by identifying surging interest in topics using behavioral traffic patterns on web sites. IDG Neon expands upon the surge data practice by integrating verified data from personal interactions with technology audiences across events, conversations, and surveys alongside topical data from more than 44 million B2B technology purchase influencers across the largest proprietary network of digital tech publications globally.

“Neon is the first intent data solution to integrate qualitative and quantitative first party data sets with a human verification process,” said Matt Yorke, Global CRO, IDG Communications, Inc. “Bringing a volume of fast-moving digital trending network data together with our proprietary event and conversation data provides a greater confidence and higher understanding of purchase intent than topical surge data alone.”

Neon intent data is being made available globally to IDG customers for integration within the company’s ecosystem of technology editorial brands, as well as for use with IDG’s Triblio® ABM (Account Based Marketing) platform that spans advertising, content syndication, social, and search marketing opportunities.

“The average technology buying team at mid-large enterprise has over 21 purchase influencers,” concluded Matt. “Using disparate data sets to construct Neon has given us an ability to better scale our client’s marketing efforts, surrounding tech purchase influencers with a wide range of marketing tactics.”

