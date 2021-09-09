SHRM Partners With Vetty to Help Companies Win the Hiring Game With AI-Based Talent & Background Screening Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, a next-generation identity and background verification platform that targets time-to-fill and hiring velocity, has partnered with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's leading HR association. The new partnership will help SHRM members scale and automate hiring operations through Vetty's AI-based employee verification platform.

SHRM is an international human resources association, whose aim is to create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. They have over 300,000 HR and business executive members in 165 countries and influence the lives of more than 115 million workers and families around the world.

Vetty is a cutting-edge global solution for HR professionals and teams. Applicant-centric, text-friendly, and mobile-first prevents risk and streamlines hiring by making U.S. and international background checks quicker and safer. By partnering with Vetty, SHRM members will have preferred-pricing access to AI-based tools that remove the friction and eliminate hiring delays from background checks for every type of role.

"Proactively managing hiring risks and enforcing regulatory compliance is something that every HR team has to do," said Reddy Karri, CEO, Vetty. "We're here to make it far more efficient and enjoyable through sophisticated technology that is simple and easy for anyone to use. Our partnership with SHRM enables their members to see for themselves how technology can help them streamline and scale their hiring while effectively managing the business risk."

The new partnership gives SHRM members and Enterprise partners access to the VettyTalent™ platform with best-in-class pre-negotiated SHRM screening packages & endless customization options. SHRM members' access includes Custom Brand & Candidate-Experience Communications, Teammate-to-Teammate Communications, and the Vetty Compliance Wizard with optional VettyComply™ for post-hire compliance. For Enterprise solutions, custom workflows and time-to-hire design sessions are part of every no-pressure, strategic conversation.

To learn more, please visit: https://vetty.co/get-started/

About Vetty

Vetty is a next-generation background verification platform helping HR teams to win the hiring game. Trusted by fast-growing companies like Udemy, GoHealth and Masterclass, it makes both US and international background checks quicker and accurate through the use of AI-based tools. Through eliminating hiring delays and optimizing the candidate onboarding experience, Vetty is passionate about helping companies shorten their time-to-hire, securely and to hire in a speedy, secure manner. For more information, please visit: vetty.co; for press, please email hello@vetty.co.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

