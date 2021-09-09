CMS Approves Online Insight for Enhanced Direct Enrollment

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have added Online Insight to the official approved entities list for using Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE).

Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) provides a user-friendly and seamless enrollment experience for consumers by allowing them to enroll in Qualified Health Plans directly through an insurance carrier without redirecting to HealthCare.gov or contacting the Exchange Call Center.

Online Insight is one of only a few companies that are approved for the highest level of EDE, Phase 3, which allows ALL enrollment scenarios including complex applicants such as non-tax filers and American Indians.

Online Insight started its operations in 1998 and is a proven provider of software solutions serving health and dental plans across the country — helping millions of people enroll and pay for coverage.

The platform is also ranked at the top in the industry for the overall best performance by KLAS. The company is on the cutting edge of technology, whether providing Direct Enrollment (DE) at the beginning of ACA enrollments in 2013 to being one of the first SHOP-certified vendors for the group market.

This latest achievement of CMS approval of its Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) Phase 3 solution is another milestone for the company in its continued service of the needs of insurer clients.

