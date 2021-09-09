Publishers Clearing House Expands First-Party Data Capabilities With InfoSum

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH) , a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers, today announced that it has partnered with privacy-preserving data collaboration technology InfoSum to expand the reach of PCH’s first-party data management capabilities.



“As the market shifts from third-party to first-party approaches, publishers with first-party data have the ability to seize the strategic nature of the relationship and take back control of identity,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Vice President, Media, at Publishers Clearing House. “This partnership with InfoSum will enable privacy-first and secure onboarding and seamless enrichment capabilities to bolster efforts for today's brand marketers."

Infosum’s capabilities will help to extend PCH's identity authentication and audience solutions to support both advertisers and publishers in transitioning to a cookieless digital ecosystem. Advertisers can match their first-party data with PCH’s authenticated audience to activate scalable people-based marketing based on real identity. InfoSum's patented identity infrastructure will enable advertisers to collaborate across their first-party data to build customized audiences and gain higher quality consumer insights, while putting the consumer privacy and data integrity of each party at the forefront.

Trip Foster, SVP of Partnerships at InfoSum added, "We are pleased Publishers Clearing House, with its strong first-party data offerings, has chosen InfoSum as a data collaboration partner. We are excited to work with PCH to provide privacy-first infrastructure for the world’s leading marketers."

About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House is a Comscore top-ranked Multi-Category media property with a 100% logged-in audience of millions of registered users, each authenticated at an individual level. With uniquely engaging and interactive chance-to-win content, PCH’s signature experience delivers a clear value exchange for fully registered consumers who choose to share their information. Transparency is key with consumers provided appropriate choices as it relates to handling of their data. As a result, PCH has one of the largest authenticated audiences outside of the walled gardens, a foundation from which it is able to offer a variety of ways for publishers and advertisers to activate their identity and 1st party data for cookie less targeting, buying, and measurement. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com .

About InfoSum

InfoSum unlocks data’s limitless potential. Using patented, privacy-first technology, InfoSum connects customer records between and amongst companies, without ever sharing data. Customers across financial services, content distribution, connected television, eCommerce, gaming, and entertainment all trust InfoSum to seamlessly and compliantly connect their customer data to other partners through privacy-safe, permissioned, data networks.

There are many applications for InfoSum’s technology, including standard ‘data-onboarding’ to much more sophisticated use cases that allow for the creation of owned identity platforms, the development of new data and advertising products, and the formation of entirely new marketplaces. Visit www.infosum.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for Publishers Clearing House

michael@broadsheetcomms.com