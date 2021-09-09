Moleaer and Florida Gulf Coast University announce their $355,850 Grant Award from Florida Department of Environmental Protection for a new algae treatment study in Florida

Carson, CA, and City of Pahokee, FL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleaer, the leading nanobubble technology company, is announcing a research collaboration with The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) to study the impact of nanobubble technology on tackling harmful algae in a Lake Okeechobee marina.



This study starts today with Moleaer’s ClearTM nanobubble generators being installed in the Pahokee Marina in the City of Pahokee. In Florida, algal blooms have been increasing in number and severity as a result of increased nutrient loading and climate change. This marina has been selected because it is a microcosm of Lake Okeechobee and prone to harmful algal blooms.

Dr. Rosen, a professor at The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University, says: “I am testing this technology’s efficacy in the prevention and treatment of cyanobacterial blooms in the field. This study will allow a better understanding if we can push the algal community away from a harmful cyanobacteria bloom and towards one that has a balance of primary producers.”

Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) have wide-ranging impacts on our environment, including negatively impacting aquatic life. These blooms can also contribute to fish deaths as a result of oxygen depletion. Several species can also impact local wildlife, pets, and even human health, ranging from allergies, skin irritation and headaches, and some of these toxins are potent live and nerve toxins.

Nick Dyner, the CEO of Moleaer, says: “We’re proud to partner with FGCU, the leading university on harmful algal blooms research. We have a shared understanding that the health of our aquatic ecosystems is vital to the lives and livelihoods of all people and living things. Our nanobubble technology has already been proven to increase dissolved oxygen concentrations in lakes and ponds and produce a chemical-free oxidative effect that may combat algae directly and helps reduce the availability of the nutrients they need to cause nuisance blooms. This is an opportunity to further study and validate how nanobubbles can clean waterways on a larger scale.”

Nanobubbles are invisible to the naked eye and 2,500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Bubbles at this scale remain suspended in water for long periods, enabling highly efficient oxygen transfer and supersaturation of dissolved gas in liquids. This oxygenation can reduce and prevent contaminants such as algae, algae toxins, pathogens, and other organic materials.

This study is being funded by a $355,850 grant from Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) provided to Dr. Rosen of The Water School at FGCU to study how nanobubbles can improve water quality, restore aquatic ecosystems, and prevent algal blooms in the local waterways.

For more information, please visit moleaer.com .

###

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock nanobubbles’ full potential to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer has established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017). Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles are a chemical-free and cost-effective solution to increasing sustainable food production, restoring aquatic ecosystems, and improving natural resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed more than 700 nanobubble generators worldwide since 2016.

To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are tiny bubbles, invisible to the naked eye and 2,500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Bubbles at this scale remain suspended in water for long periods, enabling highly efficient oxygen transfer of dissolved gas in liquids. Nanobubbles also treat and reduce pathogens and contaminants of emerging concern as well as scour surfaces to break apart biofilm matrices ( Shiroodi, S., Schwarz, M.H., Nitin, N. et al ., Food Bioprocess Technol, 2021).