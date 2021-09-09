Medical Robotics Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 22.23 Billion by 2027-AllTheResearch

PLEASANTON CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllTheResearch published new report on “Medical Robotics Market by Product Type [Solutions (Surgical Robotic Systems, Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems, Assistive & Rehabilitation Robotic Systems, Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Other Systems & Accessories), Services], by Application (Laparoscopy, Neurology, Pharmacy, Orthopedics, Others), by End-use (Hospitals/Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology , Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), - Global Forecasts 2017 to 2027”

According to Intelligence Study, “The global medical robotics market was valued at US$ 8.04 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach US$ 22.23 Billion by 2027 and is expanding at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.”

Robotics has been widely accepted by the healthcare industry, especially in the area of surgery, diagnostics, emergency response, companionship, and other disciplines of the medical field. The precision and accuracy offered by a robot in a surgical process deserves enhanced attention. Telerobotic systems such as da Vinci Surgical System have attracted investors with its ability to perform surgery that offers more reliable outcomes for some procedures. As per the International Federation of Robots (IFR) the demand for medical robotics is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate owing to its ability to carry out complex and precise tasks with high efficiency and accuracy.

Impact of COVID19 on Medical Robotics Market

The growing demand for better healthcare facilities along with technological advancements in the field of robotics are prime factors boosting the sales of medical robotics. The period of pandemic made many economies realize their limitations in terms of medical services. As per World Health Organization (WHO) more than 5,404,512 confirmed cases of COVID19 were reported worldwide with 343,514 causalities. The scenario had put forth a major challenge for the healthcare providers as well as governments of countries across the world.

Robotics in healthcare has been proven to be a viable solution to address these concerns. Use of medical robots limits human interactions and can avoid further spread of virus effectively. For instance, telemedicine robots are being used by doctors and nurses to provide their consultation or monitoring of patients for psychological analysis as well as diagnosis of diseases remotely. Moreover, the emergence of nanobots in medical robotics is expected to revolutionize the industry in coming years.

These robots offer various benefits such as fewer complications, quicker recovery of patients, precise and smaller scars. Robots can be used in various types of surgeries including heart, urologic, gynaecological, colorectal, head, neck, and general, among others. The global demand for surgical robotics is majorly driven by an increasing geriatric population and increase in disposable income in Asia Pacific region.

The Global Medical Robotics Market Segmentation:

The global medical robotics market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, End Use, and Region

By Product Type

Solutions



By Application Laparoscopy Neurology Pharmacy Orthopaedics Others

By End-use Hospitals/Clinics Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Centers Rehabilitation Centers

Services Surgical Robotic Systems Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems Assistive & Rehabilitation Robotic Systems Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems Other Systems and Accessories



Additional factors contributing to this growth include rising demand for process automation in healthcare sector, considerable increase in lifestyle-based diseases, and supportive reimbursement policies in developed economies such as the U.S. Mapping the expected growth in the field, various new start-ups are coming in the picture with their innovative solutions in medical robotics market. For instance, ZAP Surgical Systems is a U.S.-based start-up that has built a radio-surgical robot for the non-invasive ablation of neck and brain tumors. The solution ZAP-X is designed to eliminate the need of traditional radiation vaults that allows simple point-of-care delivery in delicate places.

In terms of region, North America medical robotics market accounted for the largest followed by Europe. Growing adoption of surgical robots, high number of emerging players in the region, and favorable technological infrastructure as well as healthcare facilities are few of the dominant factors driving the market growth in the region. The medical robotics market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased healthcare spending on medical equipment and growing need to tend ageing population & physically challenged patients who need consistent monitoring.

Medical Robotics Market Recent News:

In January 2021, DePuy Synthes- a unit of Johnson & Johnson, announced that it received FDA 510 (k) clearance for its Velys System which is a robotic-assisted system that is designed with the Attune total knee system. The clearance of Velys indicates that it will become an integral part of the company’s digital surgery platform of connected technologies. Johnson & Johnson and DePuy Synthes acquired the Velys system from Orthotaxy in 2018.

In November 2020, Medtronic plc – a medical technology firm announced its plan to acquire France-based Medicrea International – a AI platform provider for spinal surgical procedures. This was Medtronic’s seventh acquisition, which has enriched the company’s portfolio into AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence Covered in Medical Robotics Market Report :

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Zimmer Biomet, Omnicell, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Hocoma AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics, Medtronic plc, ARxIUM, CMR Surgical, ReWalk Robotics, Renishaw plc.

