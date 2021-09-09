Deft Launches Microsoft Azure Practice to Help Clients Unlock the Benefits of Multi-Cloud

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Gartner, 75% of organizations leveraging public cloud platforms will adopt a multi-cloud strategy by 2022. To continue to help a growing number of businesses manage applications and data in multiple cloud environments, Deft , a trusted advisor and provider of cloud, consulting, and data center managed services, today announced the formal launch of its Microsoft Azure practice to heightened client demand.



Built alongside Deft’s extensive global data center footprint and deep Amazon Web Services (AWS) expertise, the dedicated Azure practice area adds to the depth and breadth of Deft’s managed services portfolio. By leveraging Microsoft’s Cloud Adoption Framework for Azure as a baseline, Deft can continue to accelerate success in the cloud for clients through optimization, best practices, seamless migrations, and world class managed services.

The practice area is led by Alexander Hughes, who serves as Lead Azure Cloud Architect at Deft and brings experience building an Azure practice from the ground up. Hughes is committed to helping businesses identify and capitalize on opportunities to expand their on-premises IT environments with modern hybrid solutions.

"The rapid growth of our Azure practice is a mark of Deft's ability to collaboratively engage multiple teams across multiple cloud platforms," said Hughes. "By tailoring our successful practice-building methodology to Azure's unique capabilities within the public cloud, we've built a practice that optimizes our clients' cloud spend and performance while addressing their business problems with technology.”

The Azure practice launch is the latest in a string of announcements from Deft to better serve clients in multiple cloud environments. It comes on the heels of expanded managed object storage in two of the most in-demand data center markets, and a seventh successful AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) audit – making Deft one of only 49 MSPs in the U.S. to earn the highly coveted certification. Together, the comprehensive Deft solution portfolio meets clients where they are and helps them achieve their desired outcomes, whether that’s in the data center, public cloud, private cloud, or a bespoke hybrid solution.

“Multi-cloud is the future, especially as larger organizations and enterprises find that combining tools and services from multiple cloud providers helps them embrace new opportunities to deliver value to their customers,” added Hughes. “Deft is uniquely positioned to help our customers achieve their business goals as we deliver public, private and hybrid cloud solutions all under one roof. We can help our clients build something that is truly automated and scalable, and that is best fit for their business needs.”

Deft serves as a trusted advisor and helps businesses redefine themselves with public, private, and hybrid cloud services, cloud consulting, managed services, and data center services. It brings humanity to every client journey, empowering companies to deliver on the promise of technology to the benefit of their employees, customers, and business.

