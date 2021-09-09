Hanzo Announces $10.5 Million Capital Investment To Scale Best-in-Class Digital Workplaces Discovery and Compliance Platform

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting dynamic, complex collaboration and web-based data sources, today announced securing substantial investment from Recurring Capital Partners totaling $10.5 million.

Hanzo brings simplicity and control to legal and compliance teams over dozens of dynamic and complex data sources such as Slack, Google Workspace, Confluence, Jira, and Trello, among others. The company plans to invest significantly in product development to expand and enhance Hanzo’s easy-to-use collaboration application ediscovery and compliance platform.

"Remote working and enterprise collaboration applications that power many of the increasingly digital-first workplaces of today, have fundamentally changed the way we create, transmit, retain, and interact with information. Legal, compliance, HR, and security teams face significant challenges searching, analyzing, and identifying the vast volumes of information within these complex data sources, leading to enterprises collectively spending hundreds of millions managing discovery and compliance processes,” said Hanzo, CEO, Julien Masanès. “Hanzo’s mission is to simplify the complexity of managing this data so that companies can manage their risk affordably."

Hanzo also intends to invest in its sales, marketing, and support organization to meet the enthusiastic market demand for a purpose-built ediscovery solution that simplifies workflows for complex data sources and streamlines access to vital data for early case assessment and efficient investigations.

Masanès, commented, “We were looking for a financing partner experienced with supporting the unique needs of SaaS enterprises and the flexibility to provide structured capital that aligns to our growing needs as we scale the company. Recurring Capital checked all the boxes.”

Hanzo's announcement of growth funding comes amid its significant business momentum as collaboration application growth drives the adoption and use of Hanzo’s innovative technology. In recognition of this growth trajectory, Recurring Capital Partners, an investment firm specializing in flexible debt financing for technology-driven companies, has added Hanzo to its investment portfolio.

"Hanzo is an exciting company in the unstructured data management space known for its history of innovation and delighting customers by making the complex simple," said Brian Henley, Managing Partner, at Recurring Capital Partners. "We are delighted to partner with the Hanzo team and supply them with growth capital to accelerate and scale their product and market initiatives."



About Recurring Capital Partners

Recurring Capital Partners specializes in growth capital for Software as a Service (SaaS) and other recurring revenue model technology-driven companies. Our team, advisors, and investors combine significant operating experience with growth-stage investing expertise to drive a focus on results founders and management teams care about: accelerating growth, controlling business and personal risks, and maximizing personal equity stakes. https://www.recurring.capital/



About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce billions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

