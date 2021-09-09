First Eagle Alternative Credit Appoints Edward Giordano as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (“FEAC” or “the firm”), a leading alternative credit manager, today announced the appointment of Edward Giordano as Chief Financial Officer overseeing FEAC’s finance, accounting and operations functions. He succeeds Terry Olson, who retired on June 30, 2021.



Giordano joins First Eagle Alternative Credit with more than 15 years of experience leading finance operations for alternative asset managers across credit, private equity, real estate and hedge fund strategies. Most recently, Giordano was CFO of Metropolitan Partners Group where he was responsible for managing all finance, accounting, operations, valuation, capital markets, treasury, tax and IT functions and systems. He previously served for nearly six years as CFO of H.I.G. Capital’s credit platform, driving structuring and valuation processes for multiple asset types including broadly syndicated loans, private credit and middle market leveraged buyouts. Giordano was also Chief Accounting Officer at Black Diamond Capital Management for eight years.

“Ed is well respected in the alternative credit space for his successful track record and effective leadership of finance teams, and we’re pleased to have him on board to guide our financial operations and support our next phase of growth,” said Chris Flynn, President of First Eagle Alternative Credit. “His experience in both direct lending and tradable credit will be very valuable to our business and the expansion of our platform.”

Giordano began his career in transaction advisory and audit services with Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Arthur Andersen. He graduated cum laude from Villanova University with a B.S. in Accounting.

“I am excited to join First Eagle Alternative Credit and look forward to supporting Chris and the leadership team as we continue to pursue the growth strategy at a time when the credit markets are ripe for investment and innovation,” Giordano said. “There is an impressive foundation to build upon given the portfolios’ strong performance and deal flow.”

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

First Eagle Alternative Credit (https://www.feac.com/) is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management’s control, including the factors described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

