VisualMed Announces Name Change to InnovaQor and Launch of New Website

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC: VMCS), today announced the completion of its name change to InnovaQor, Inc., and the launch of its new website at www.innovaqor.com



“We are excited to rebrand our suite of healthcare software solutions under the InnovaQor name” said Sharon Hollis, CEO of InnovaQor, Inc. “The new website will communicate the latest information on product updates and relevant investor information.”

About InnovaQor, Inc.

InnovaQor creates innovative technology solutions that allow medical providers and facilities to effectively enhance their business and processes while protecting their assets and patient data.

