Tim Morehouse Fencing Club Has the Most Athletes Named to the All-American Team for the Third Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Morehouse Fencing Club placed the most athletes on the All-American Team for the third straight year with 14 qualifiers.

Athletes are selected based on rating classification earned or renewed during the 2020-21 season. First Team honors include those with an A or B rating. Second Team honors include fencers who earned C or D ratings. Honorable Mention Team members include those with an E rating.

More than 400 athletes we named members of the 2020-21 USA Fencing High School All-American Team. Athletes come from 313 high schools in 29 states and Puerto Rico.

The top five represented clubs on this year's team are as follows:

Tim Morehouse Fencing Club (New York/Port Chester, NY): 14

Penta Olympic Fencing Club (Fairfax, VA): 12

Alliance Fencing Academy (Houston, TX): 10

Academy of Fencing Masters (Wayne, NJ): 9

Nellya Fencers (Atlanta, GA): 9

Tim Morehouse Fencing Club is proud to be the top producing club in the country for all-American team members and the top club in producing scholar-athletes.

Congratulations to the All-American Team athletes, including:

First Team Members

Adele Bois, Saber, Stuyvesant High School, New York, NY

Matthew Breier, Foil, Hopkins School, Woodbridge, CT

Chelsea Delsoin, Saber, Saint Dominic Academy, Jersey City, NJ

Sabrina Fang, Foil, Rye Country Day School, Greenwich, CT

Madison Four-Garcia, Saber, Horace Mann School, Union City, NJ

Nowell Gibson, Epee, Byram Hills High School, Armonk, NY

William Morrill, Saber, High School for Math, Science & Engineering, New York, NY

Fiona Neibart, Saber, Marymount School, New York, NY

David Pavlenishvili, Epee, Byram Hills High School, Armonk, NY

Alina Zhang, Foil, Scarsdale High School, Scarsdale NY

Henry Zhang, Foil, Scarsdale High School, Scarsdale, NY

Second Team Members

Justin Morrill, Saber, Stuyvesant High School, New York NY

Harini Thiruvengadam, Foil, Hopkins School, Milford, CT

Gerald Wang, Foil, Edgemont High School, Scarsdale, NY

About Tim Morehouse Fencing Club

Tim Morehouse Fencing Club (TMFC) was founded by Olympic silver medalist Tim Morehouse. The club provides training to athletes in New York City (since 2015), Westchester (since 2017), and Connecticut (since Aug 2021) in foil, épée, and saber. TMFC leads the country in producing top-ranked high school fencers, with the most All-Americans in the 2020-2021, 2019-2020, and 2018-2019 seasons. TMFC also had the most fencers named to the Absolute Fencing Gear All-Academic Team in the 2020-2021 season. The club was ranked the top Youth Fencing Club in the country for the past two years based on the total number of medals won.

Tim Morehouse Fencing Club

www.timmorehousefencing.com

PR Contact: Katie Waylett (317)886-8243

Related Images











Image 1: Tim Morehouse Fencing Club









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment