Three Horse Company Releasing 'The Professor,' an Homage to Neil Peart and Rush

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known worldwide as "The Professor," Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart's legacy continues to inspire generations of songwriters and drummers. LA-area rock band Three Horse Company is releasing "The Professor" on Sept. 12, 2021, with the hopes to bring attention to the Glioblastoma Foundation Rock Legends Fundraiser.

Peart passed away Jan. 7, 2020, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with Glioblastoma, one of the most lethal forms of brain cancer. Rush played its last show on Aug. 1, 2015.

Peart is considered one of the greatest drummers of all time, with a career that spanned over 40 years. Through his lyrics and drumming, Peart's legacy inspired Three Horse Company's singer/guitarist Riley Wallace to write a song to honor him. "Neil, the Professor, will forever be a colossal force in the musician's universe," said Wallace.

"The Professor," a new endeavor produced by Scott Campbell with Kyle Brian Abbott on the drums, aims to bring Rush fans, drummers and the music-loving communities together for a good cause.

The Glioblastoma rock legends foundation honors musicians who have been affected by Glioblastoma. Other notable musicians touched by Glioblastoma include Tom Parker from The Wanted and Gord Downie from The Tragically Hip. Donations will fund the Neil Peart Neurosurgery Research Award, which is given annually to improve surgical outcomes for patients with Glioblastoma.

"I believe music and charity are natural bedfellows. And having worked on Tragically Hip's Road Apples in 1990 and being a lifelong fan of Rush, this project feels like the right fit," said Campbell.

In celebration of the life of Neil Peart, Three Horse Company is releasing "The Professor," which will also have a play-along track for drummers. It will be available on streaming platforms on Sept. 12, 2021, and to donate, listeners can follow this link.

