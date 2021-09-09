Global Personal Drones Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Drones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032477/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR

- The Personal Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.8% and 21.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

3D Robotics

Blade / Horizon Hobby

DJI Innovations

Eachine

Hubsan

JJRC

Parrot

SkyTech

Syma Toys

Walkera







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

