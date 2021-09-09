Global Personal Drones Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Drones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032477/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR
- The Personal Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.8% and 21.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.
- 3D Robotics
- Blade / Horizon Hobby
- DJI Innovations
- Eachine
- Hubsan
- JJRC
- Parrot
- SkyTech
- Syma Toys
- Walkera
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Drones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones
by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Personal Drones by Segment -
Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Drones by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Drones by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Drones by Segment - Personal Drones - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Personal Drones by
Segment - Personal Drones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
