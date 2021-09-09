Vector Solutions Announces 2021 Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention for Higher Education Recipients

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk reduction, today announced the 2021 recipients of its Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention. Launched in 2020, the CPN Seal of Prevention is awarded to higher education institutions and national fraternity and sorority organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to digital prevention programs tied to student safety, well-being, and inclusion.

Each recipient of the CPN Seal of Prevention has taken action to create a safer, more inclusive campus through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health crises, and discrimination. The CPN Seal of Prevention establishes guidelines for discerning quality online prevention education and implementation practices, and positions prevention as central to key institutional outcomes, including enrollment, student success, retention, and career readiness. On average, colleges and universities that have achieved the CPN Seal of Prevention have a 10% higher first-year retention rate compared to non-Seal institutions.

In a recent survey, 82% of high school seniors reported that safety, well-being, and inclusion are as important as academic rigor when deciding on a college to attend; however, 40% of high school seniors also reported having difficulty finding information about campus safety, well-being, and inclusion programs and services. The CPN Seal of Prevention elevates the visibility of campuses committed to meeting the highest standard of student well-being. Through a partnership with Parchment, the world’s leading digital credential service, prospective students and their parents can easily search and identify institutions that have achieved the CPN Seal of Prevention via Parchment’s College Profile Pages and Search Choice Survey. These tools are used by millions of students to learn about campuses and organizations that align with their interests, needs, and values. Over one-third of surveyed students indicated being more likely to attend an institution that has achieved the CPN Seal of Prevention.

The 2021 recipients of the CPN Seal of Prevention consist of 485 colleges, universities, and Greek-letter organizations, including 19 community and technical colleges, 26 national fraternities and sororities, and most of the top 50 ranked Best Colleges in US News. These institutions, many of which received the inaugural Seal recognition in 2020, have demonstrated their commitment to the highest standards of digital programming, aligned to evidence-based principles including socio-cultural relevance, reach and dosage, and outcomes evaluation. A full list of the 2021 Seal recipients is available here.

“The CPN Seal of Prevention recognizes higher education institutions and organizations for their commitment and investment to not only the academic success of students but also their well-being and experience outside of the classroom - something that today’s students are highly passionate about,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “These leading institutions and organizations provide great value to students during their time on campus and beyond, and share in Vector’s commitment to help make college and university communities safer and more inclusive.”

The criteria for the CPN Seal of Prevention are based on the Principles of Effective Prevention Programs published by Nation, et. al. (2003). Over one thousand campuses are evaluated on an annual basis to determine eligibility.

To learn more about the CPN Seal of Prevention, please visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/education/higher-education/campus-prevention-network-seal/.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 35 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About the Campus Prevention Network

Vector Solutions’ Campus Prevention Network is committed to fostering safe, healthy, and inclusive communities for students, faculty, and staff. Through evidence-based prevention tools, resources, and insights, the Campus Prevention Network supports over 1,300 colleges, universities, and national fraternities and sororities in driving lasting, large-scale change on the issues that matter most, including sexual assault and harassment, diversity and inclusion, alcohol and other drugs, hazing, and mental health. Online prevention programs available through the Campus Prevention Network reach over five million students, staff, and faculty each year.