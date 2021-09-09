Certell Integrates Kahoot! Gamification in Poptential™ Online Curriculum

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certell, Inc. announced it has integrated Kahoot! quizzes in its Poptential™ U.S. History and World History online courses. Poptential is a family of free social studies curricula that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning by today’s digital native students. Click to tweet.



Kahoot! is a global learning platform that makes it easy for teachers to create, share, and play learning games that drive student engagement. More than half of all U.S. teachers and students played a kahoot—or quiz game—in the last year.

Certell has prepared kahoot quizzes for each unit in its Poptential social studies course packages, saving teachers preparation time and effort. The results also will help Certell’s curriculum writers identify areas where students are struggling and make changes to the course to strengthen understanding.

The Poptential kahoots allow teachers to engage students with quizzes that are competitive and fun. Using the Kahoots! platform, the teacher broadcasts multiple choice questions on a screen and students use their smartphone or tablet to answer. Students receive points based on the accuracy of their answers and how quickly they answer. A leaderboard makes the quizzes competitive.

Kahoot! quizzes will be available in Poptential U.S. History and World History beginning in September. Poptential Government will include quizzes in time for the spring 2022 semester.

“Despite the ubiquity of smart phones and search engines, students still need to learn basic facts if they are to be able to exercise judgement and make up their own minds about the many challenging issues facing our country,” said Fred Fransen, CEO of Certell. “By gamifying the learning and recollection of facts, teachers can more easily motivate students to master important information about our world and its history. We’re thrilled to help teachers use Kahoot! to make learning fun.”

Poptential course packages include everything instructors need to teach a subject, digitally accessible in one place, including lessons, ebooks, bell ringers, quizzes and tests, as well as pop culture media to make lessons interesting and relatable to students. Course packages are standards based and developed by social studies teachers.

Content is available via Certell’s PostPossible™ platform, which allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments. PostPossible also gives teachers and administrators realtime analytics on student learning to help teachers refine lessons and better understand the progress of individual students.

Poptential course packages are available free at www.certell.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to create informed and engaged citizens by supporting innovative teachers who are disrupting the traditional civic education system. Certell is the creator of Poptential, a family of free social studies courses that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning. Poptential is used by teachers in all 50 states, and has been named a 2021 Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School. For more information, go to certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

