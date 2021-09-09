Mobile Beacon is Now Accepting Applications for the Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant

Johnston, RI, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon is calling on all Community Anchor Institutions to apply for the Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant. Nearly 6% of Americans do not have access to high-speed internet and rely on local organizations to provide this essential tool. The grant provides 25 laptops and 25 mobile hotspots with free, mobile, and unlimited mobile broadband service for one year to organizations looking to start a digital inclusion program for their community.

The grant is open to schools, libraries, nonprofits, housing authorities, healthcare organizations, and other community anchor institutions (CAIs) across the country. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2021.

Together, Mobile Beacon and CAIs can connect people to this vital tool which improves their lives. Mobile Beacon invites CAIs across the country to be part of this life-changing work. That’s why Mobile Beacon is offering the Wi-Fly Lending Launch Kit to help CAIs create programs that will really take off.

Last year, two organizations were awarded Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion grants, Progreso Latino and Focusing Our Resources for Community Enlightenment (FORCE) who programs were created specifically to help provide access to those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awarded every fall, Mobile Beacon’s Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant helps community anchor institutions launch digital inclusion programs aimed at closing the digital divide. Mobile Beacon’s Wi-Fly grant is valued at over $20,000. For more information and to apply please visit our website at: https://www.mobilebeacon.org/wi-fly-lending-launch-kit/.

###

Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at http://www.mobilebeacon.org.

Attachment