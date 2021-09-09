BUTEX Medical Spa and Laser Treatment: 3 Reasons Why It’s Worthwhile to Visit a Professional Medical Spa

Frisco, TX, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical spas (or med spas for short) combine common cosmetic procedures with traditional day spa comforts, and they are soaring in popularity across the globe. Medical spas are ideal for people who want a one-stop shop destination for health and cosmetic treatments that offer a vast array of affordable procedures with outstanding results.

BUTEX Medical Spa and Laser Treatment has two main goals: to enhance clients’ natural beauty and boost their confidence. It offers the very latest generation of treatments and technologies to help rejuvenate, revitalise, and restore the mind, body and spirit.

Here are BUTEX’s top 3 reasons why it’s worthwhile for you to visit a professional medical spa…

You have self-esteem issues

It seems that more and more of us are facing confidence issues related to the way we look.

In 2016, Dove launched the ‘Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report’. This revealed that half of the women surveyed for the project had self-esteem issues, and out of them the vast majority of women had decided to opt out of big life events because they felt insecure about their looks.

If you’re unhappy with the way you look, you don’t have to suffer in silence and miss out on life by hiding yourself away! Professional medical spas like BUTEX can offer solutions to help boost your self-esteem for good.

BUTEX offers a wide variety of beauty treatments that can help strengthen your confidence and improve your mental health, from injectables and fillers to specialized laser treatment for skin tightening and scar removal. Get in touch with the friendly team there to discover more!

You need expert health and beauty help

Sometimes you try and try to maintain good beauty standards, but no matter what off-the-shelf ‘rejuvenating’ skin creams you buy or what lipstick you put on, your skin still shows signs of aging and you’re still unhappy with your smile. That’s when it’s best to call upon the medical spa experts.

BUTEX offers the very best technology available with highly skilled technicians to provide a wide range of treatments, from laser treatment to help tighten tired skin to lip fillers for the perfect pout.

The friendly, knowledgeable team at BUTEX are fully qualified and happy to tailor your treatments through the use of innovative technology and specialized techniques.

Life is stressing you out

Stress is seen as a normal part of modern life, but the 2020 pandemic has had a significant impact on all of our stress levels.

The American Psychological Association (APA) has reported that 78% of adults surveyed in the 2020 Stress in America™ report claimed the coronavirus pandemic is a significant source of stress in their life, and 67% said they’d experienced increased stress during the pandemic.

If you’re feeling stressed, visiting a med spa like BUTEX is an excellent way to reset your mind, body and spirit.

BUTEX offers several spa treatments to help you unwind, including custom facial treatments, dermal infusion facials, and chemical peels, so be sure to check out their full range of service on the website.

