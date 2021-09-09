Global and China Automotive OTA Industry Report 2021: Emerging Automakers Take the Lead, and Traditional OEMs are Catching Up Quickly

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive OTA Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive OTA research: OTA capabilities determine the success or failure of the transformation of OEMs

In recent years, automotive OTA configurations have maintained a rapid growth trend. According to the publisher, China's passenger car OTA OEM configurations will reach 4.449 million units in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 15.9%; the installation rate rose from 19.7% in 2019 to 23.7% in 2020. China's passenger car OEM OTA installation rate hit 28.3% from January to May 2021, and is estimated at 80% by 2025, and FOTA will gradually dominate.

OTA strategy comparison of Automakers: emerging automakers take the lead, and traditional OEMs are catching up quickly

The publisher found that 31 automotive brands (including emerging automakers, independent brands, and foreign brands) had conducted about 215 OTA updates as of June 2021, 131 of which occurred after 2020. Automakers are accelerating the delivery of OTA updates to customers. Among them, 7 emerging automakers carried out 125 OTA updates, 12 independent brand automakers accomplished 63 OTA updates, and 12 foreign brand automakers performed 27 OTA updates.

Tesla is the earliest automaker that starts OTA updates in the world, and also boasts the most automotive OTA updates in the world. As of June 2021, Tesla had fulfilled 56 OTA updates. Tesla's first OTA update in China happened in November 2014, with the Version 6.0. It is the first automaker in China that implements OTA services.

The follower Xpeng offered 24 OTA updates. The first update in January 2019 enabled Xpeng G3 to use the Xmart OS 1.1.0, which adds new features (vehicle key summoning, air conditioning ECON mode), as well as optimize full-scenario automated parking, XPILOT 2.5 automated assisted driving, and drivability and charge & discharge performance in extreme low-temperature environments.

In addition to emerging automakers, traditional OEMs such as BYD, Hongqi, Honda, and GAC Aion are speeding up. As of June 2021, BYD enabled about 15 OTA updates for Han, Tang, Song Pro and other models to improve intelligent connectivity, driving assistance system and power.

Since 2020, foreign automakers, including BMW, GM, Ford, Volkswagen and so on, have successively implemented large-scale OTA updates which will be conducted more frequently in the future. In May 2020, BMW began to enable OTA updates for models equipped with the ID.7 system in large scale and batches. As of June 2021, a total of 1.3 million BMW vehicles had achieved OTA updates. The number will be 2.5 million by the end of 2021.

Ford started the first OTA update for SYNC 4-equipped vehicles in the United States and Europe in March 2021, and plans to make about 1 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles receive OTA updates worldwide by the end of 2021. Ford says it's prepared to rapidly increase the number of vehicles capable of receiving software updates, with the goal of producing 33 million vehicles with the capability by 2028.

Volkswagen has just announced that it will officially launch OTA updates for its all-electric ID family of vehicles since July 2021. The VW ID.3 equipped with the software version ID.2.1 will be the first model to benefit from the new updates with ID.Software 2.3. Volkswagen's ID.4, and ID.4 GTX should also see regularly OTA updates. The first update will optimize the lighting functions of the vehicles, and adjust the IVI interface and operation. Volkswagen adds that it will provide updates every 12 weeks.

From the perspective of the update details, SOTA is gradually moving towards FOTA. Although the update is still mainly concentrated in the IVI system (including voice, intelligent assistant, navigation, display, UI themes, entertainment scenarios, etc.), it is gradually spreading to ADAS/autonomous driving, air-conditioning, power system, body & control and so on.

As OTA supervision enhances, OEMs are facing greater security and compliance challenges

Since 2020, OTA standard policies and supervision have made significant progress. In June 2020, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) World Forum for the Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29) approved the UN Regulation No. 156 - Software Update and Software Update Management System which came into effect in January 2021. This is the first international regulation on vehicle software updates and software update management. To this end, many suppliers have launched OTA compliance-related services.

Regarding supervision, the State Administration for Market Regulation of China issued Notice on Further Strengthening the Supervision over Automotive OTA Technology Recalls on November 23, 2020. In June 2021, it published Supplementary Notice Regarding Automotive OTA Technology Recall Filing to provide a more detailed description of automotive OTA technology recalls.

After the policy was released, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Tesla in China had issued notices of recalling OTA vehicles as of the end of June 2021, and they all stated in their recall announcements that they will upgrade the software for the recalled vehicles free of charge through OTA if conditions permit.

