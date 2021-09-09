Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Successful placement of new senior unsecured green bonds

English Norwegian

Reference is made to the announcement 2 September 2021 regarding potential issuance of senior unsecured green bonds. Today, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has successfully completed new senior unsecured green bond issues of NOK 500 million with maturity 17 September 2026, NOK 500 million with maturity 17 September 2027, and NOK 500 million with maturity 17 September 2031. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed. The bonds have a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 1,00% per annum for the 5 year tranche, 3 months NIBOR + 1,15% per annum for the 6 year tranche, and a fixed rate of 3,35% per annum for the 10 year tranche. The settlement date is set to 17 September 2021 for all three tranches. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.



Danske Bank and DNB Markets acted as Global Coordinators and Green Bond Advisors, and Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as Joint Lead Managers in connection with the bond issue.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Ljøen, Head of Treasury Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 481 87 750

Marion Remøy, ESG Manager Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 977 04 708

Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 41 77 20 20

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is a global seafood corporation with its head office in Bergen. The Group's approx. 5,000 employees handles between 350,000 and 400,000 tonnes of seafood every year through our value chain, corresponding to around 5 million meals every day. The Group has a vertically integrated value chain for redfish and whitefish, and significant activities using third-party products.

The Group's values - open, honest, responsible and creative - shall represent the very foundations of everything we do, and we work hard to achieve our goal of creating the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. The target for return on capital employed (ROCE) is 18% p.a.. The Group has set a number of targets within sustainability, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030.