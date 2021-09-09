Global Medical Radiation Detection Market to Reach $2.55 Billion by 2030: AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Medical Radiation Detection Market was pegged at $1.17 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, surge in prevalence of aging-associated diseases, growth in the number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries, and increase in incidences and prevalence of cancer have boosted the growth of the global medical radiation detection market. However, lack of availability of skilled radiation professionals hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in emerging economies is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Medical radiation detection can be used for prevention of excessive radiation exposure due to imaging equipment while treating the patients suffering from Covid-19. However, lack of skilled workers hampered the market.

The prolonged lockdown and regulations on manufacturing facilities created a huge gap between supply and demand.

The report segments the global medical radiation detection market on the basis of detection type, product, end user, and region.

Based on detection type, the gas-filled detectors segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the scintillators segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the personal dosimeters segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the area process dosimeters segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The global medical radiation detection market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

