Company announcement no 15/2021 - Confirmed African Swine Fever at “Idavang Ostrov Farm” in Russia

Confirmed African Swine Fever at “Idavang Ostrov Farm” in Russia

Confirmation have been received from the state laboratory, that Ostrov Farm has been infected by African Swine Fever (ASF).

Idavang collaborates with State officials and provide all the information requested. Immediately employees have been informed about the most important decisions. All pigs on the farm unfortenately have to be utillized. The herd consist of about 53 thousand pigs and the herd is insured.

The Ostrov farm is an integrated farm with 3.400 sows and annual sale of 115.000 pigs. The farm is 14 percent of Idavangs annual production volume, but 30% of EBITDA 1H 2021 and 18% in FY2020.

At the moment our main concern, attention and thoughts are focused on the employees and pigs on the farm.

Further information:

Bondholders – Claus Baltsersen, CEO phone +370 685 34 104

Media – Jytte Rosenmaj, Deputy Chairman phone +45 26 73 46 99

