Primis Announces First Video Discovery SDK For Apps

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primis , the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and the founders of Sellers.guide , today announced the launch of Video Discovery SDK for app developers, both on Android and on IOS. The new SDK builds on Primis’ success with desktop and mobile publishers and allows app developers to run and monetize video while enabling high viewability and increased user engagement.



With the Video Discovery SDK, app developers can now easily access Primis’ extensive video library, complete with over 3 million videos from esteemed brands such as Reuters, Bloomberg, USA Today, Jukin Media, and more. Publishers will have the ability to tap into an entirely new revenue stream without losing any of the content, technology, and expertise that sets Primis apart from the competition.

Historically, the main obstacle around monetizing video in apps was the build-out of and offering of a full SDK for publishers enabling high viewability and a pure discovery experience.

Primis Video Discovery is one of the fastest growing products in the industry, serving over 350 publishers and reaching 300 million users monthly.

“Until now, doing video discovery right was not possible on apps. Publishers had to rely on video with suboptimal viewability and lower RPMs,” said Amir Rudner, R&D Director, Video Group at Primis. “We are very proud that the SDK has launched and is now available for developers to further monetize their apps and provide a better experience for their users. There is no product out there that will give the same overall experience in regards to video discovery, functionality or targeting.”

Now, app developers will be able to receive a customized video recommendation unit that will personalize video content to their users, resulting in enhanced monetization.

Key advantages of Apps SDK include:

Full Video Discovery capabilities on apps ( Primis Next , content playlist targeting and management, viewability measurement, and more).

, content playlist targeting and management, viewability measurement, and more). Ability to apply docking and sticky mode, resulting in high viewability and better user experience.

The same look and feel of the Primis web player.

First time full Video Discovery capabilities are available for apps.

In the near future, Primis will support all of its APIs through the in-app unit, and give ad operations the ability to integrate the Primis SDK into their own SDK, enabling them to distribute video to their users through their own tools.

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis is a global Video Discovery platform that increases revenue for publishers by helping their users discover relevant high-quality video content.

Their video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 300M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content they love, automatically skipping content they don’t interact with.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising.

