Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

WIXOM, Mich., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.



The presentation will become publicly available for on-demand listening beginning on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.rockwellmed.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC), which has the potential to lead transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients’ lives. The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. The Company is developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting, a large and rapidly growing segment of healthcare, and where these patients suffer from chronic diseases associated with high incidence of iron deficiency and anemia. In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

