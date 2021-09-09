Global Parcel Sorters Market to Reach $378.3 Million by 2027

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parcel Sorters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032439/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027. Government Postal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$226 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Courier, Express & Parcel segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $67.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

- The Parcel Sorters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$67.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Bastian Solutions

Beumer Group

Dematic

Fives

Intelligrated

Interroll

Invata Intralogisitcs

Muratec

Siemens

Vanderlande







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032439/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Government Postal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Government Postal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Government Postal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Courier, Express &

Parcel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Courier, Express & Parcel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Courier, Express &

Parcel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by Application -

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by Application -

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Parcel Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier,

Express & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Parcel Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier,

Express & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Parcel Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier,

Express & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Parcel

Sorters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters

by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express &

Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Postal and Courier, Express & Parcel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032439/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________