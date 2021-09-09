BLCT, CRMD & COIN Investor Class Actions and Upcoming Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT)

Class Period: BlueCity securities pursuant and/or traceable to BlueCity’s July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering")

Deadline: September 17, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/blct.

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity’s business and financial prospects; (2) BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented BlueCity’s capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD)

Class Period: October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021

Deadline: September 13, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/srac.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momentus’s 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus’s own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus’s CEO, defendant Mikhail Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich’s continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus’s launch schedule and business prospects; (3) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (4) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

Class Period: Coinbase common stock pursuant and/or traceable to its April 2021 direct offering (the "Offering")

Deadline: September 20, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/coin.

The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com