BUREAU OF JUSTICE STATISTICS RELEASES CORRECTIONAL DATA COLLECTED BY ABT ASSOCIATES

Rockville, MD, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bureau of Justice Statistics–the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Justice–recently released three sets of administrative data collected by Abt Associates that facilitate longitudinal assessments of prison stays. They also provide a scientific foundation for policies on a variety of topics, from prosecutions to sentencing. The collection begins with individuals’ first contact with the correctional system through post-incarceration community supervision. The innovative processing of these data under the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Corrections Reporting Program (NCRP) includes a unique, Abt-generated ID for each individual.

The Abt team has written 20 papers based on the data on issues ranging from analyses of recidivism to the aging of the prison population to neighborhood imprisonment rates. The program also enables other researchers to produce studies, and more than 400 publications have cited NCRP data.

Abt has served as the data collection agent for the program since October 2010. The recently released data cover 1991-2019.

