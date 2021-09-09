Garage Door Industry Leader Opens New Location in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2007, All About Garage Doors (AAGD) has provided the Central North Carolina market with premium garage door repair and installation services. This month, the industry leader opens up a new location in Knoxville to serve Eastern Tennessee.

"The nationwide lead time right now for your average garage door is typically 10 to 15 weeks, but we are excited to offer a 3 week lead time to Eastern Tennessee homeowners and home builders on most products," says AAGD President Alex Gaskill.

No longer will Eastern Tennessee homeowners and home builders need to wait an exorbitant amount of time to have a garage door installed or replaced. At its new location, AAGD will also offer a full showroom so customers can browse and select from a variety of styles, colors, designs, windows and other garage door features.

Services range from garage door installation and replacement to garage door repair services, including:

• Safety inspection and full diagnostic

• Broken spring repair

• Door opener and track repair

• Adjusting spring tension

• Tightening of loose nuts, bolts and screws

• Springs, cables, rollers, hinges

• Door seal, weather stripping

• Circuit Boards, safety photoeyes

"Whether you need immediate repairs or are looking to enhance the aesthetic of your home, we're here to assist you and ensure your overhead garage door systems are functioning properly for true peace of mind," says Division Manager Evan Gaskill.

The new location and showroom is located at 900 E Hill Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915. Visit aagdknox.com or call 865.393.1008 to learn more. Press Contact: Evan@aagdknox.com

