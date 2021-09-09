Architecture Firm AO Appoints New Principal to Lead Mixed-Use Studio

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with a highly established mixed-use, multifamily and commercial presence, today announced the appointment of Doug Pearl as principal of its mixed-use studio. Pearl comes to AO with more than 23 years of architecture and commercial real estate development experience with a vision to further advance AO’s mixed-use capabilities and presence nationwide, including the growing sectors of retail repositioning and industrial mixed-use.



“We have been experiencing an intensification of mixed-use developments across the landscape in terms of complexity, density and scale,” said Rob Budetti, managing partner at AO. “With established studio expertise in mixed-use, multifamily and commercial architecture combined with Doug’s leadership, AO is uniquely positioned to deliver enhanced integrated design offerings and collaborate with our clients to drive the future of mixed-use development.”

As the new leader of AO’s mixed-use studio, Pearl brings extensive experience in multiple market sectors as well as a unique architect/developer perspective. Previously, he served as national vice president of architecture and placemaking for Regency Centers, a national REIT owner, operator and developer of mixed-use, retail and life science properties throughout the U.S. In this role, he drove the design direction and oversaw projects across 23 offices for a $1.4 billion five-year real estate pipeline and collaborated with AO on several developments, including The Village at La Floresta in Brea and The Village at Tustin Legacy. Additionally, he held the position as University of Southern California (USC) senior manager and associate university architect. Significant mixed-use projects Pearl directed include The Village at USC, The Abbot at Harvard Square, Mellody Farm in Chicago and The Crossing at Clarendon outside of Washington D.C., in addition to the renovation of Radio City Music Hall early in his career.

“Doug brings to AO a diverse and extensive mixed-use background, leading notable projects on both the design and development sides across the U.S.,” said RC Alley, managing partner at AO. “With his leadership, established network and comprehensive experience, Doug will serve as a bridge across AO’s diverse studios, bringing together the best teams to meet the evolving mixed-use needs of our clients.”

Doug Pearl graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor’s degree in architecture & art. He went on to receive a master’s degree in architecture from University of South Florida. He has participated on various mixed-use and retail focused panels and has been a featured speaker at several conferences including VMSD International Retail Design Conference, Entertainment Evolution Experience Conference, ULI Urban Marketplace, and was a guest lecturer at the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate.

“Having worked on the development side over the last 10 years, I approach projects with an understanding of financial goals, property operations, leasing, life cycle costs and partnerships. I know what makes a development successful,” said Pearl. “I have always appreciated AO’s relationship-first approach and culture of collaboration, and I’m excited to expand the depth and breadth of AO’s mixed-use projects as the evolving market continues to bring unique and complex challenges to the forefront.”

