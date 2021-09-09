Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands Operations in Greensboro and High Point

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) has increased its investment in the state of North Carolina, expanding its locations to serve clients there through the merger of Sharrard, McGee & Co., PA.

"Sharrard, McGee & Co. and CRI are like-minded in our commitment to our clients, our teams, and furthering our profession," stated William H. Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. "Together we are forward-thinking, and the combination of their High Point and Greensboro offices with our other North Carolina locations helps leverage the vitality of our teams and resources to further enhance our client experience and technical expertise. We are excited to join this new and dynamic market, to get involved with the High Point and Greensboro communities, and eager to hit the ground running assisting clients."

"CRI's story of success is unparalleled in the accounting profession—in about 25 years, they have grown from a small local firm in Enterprise, Alabama, to a Top 25 powerhouse in the accounting and consulting profession. It started with the simple premise of 'grow your people and grow your clients,' and everything else followed," commented Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, and a well-respected advisor of the Top 500 CPA firms. "Sharrard, McGee & Co. lives these same principles and they've been a big driver in their own firm's success. From the first time they met with CRI, it was apparent that they were a cultural and strategic fit and that together they would make great things happen."

CRI is one of the fastest-growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group (management consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

