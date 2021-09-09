Rapsodo Launches Game Mode Feature to Enhance Batting Practice

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces its launch of Game Mode, a new, interactive feature included in their redesigned Membership program.



The system uses Rapsodo’s existing HITTING 2.0 device to transform users’ batting cage time into an interactive competition complete with target practice, hitting practice, and home run derby games. Paired with Rapsodo’s pro-level data, hitters enhance player development and sharpen their skillset by squaring off against each other in friendly competitions with hitting data-overlay that includes 3D ball flight and hit outcomes for every swing. Players can battle one-on-one, or whole teams can compete in tournament-style games such as bracket or round robin tournaments. Players can also choose how they hit, whether that is off a tee, soft toss, or live pitches.

Interactive Game Mode features include:

Hit visualizations

Real-time hit outcomes

Interactive games

Industry trusted data

Age-appropriate field sizes

Baseball or softball mode

With a Rapsodo annual membership, Game Mode is available to subscribers for $1,000.00 per year. All Game Mode subscriptions come with one license and can be activated on two separate HITTING 2.0 units. The new feature integrates directly with the HITTING 2.0 device and easily pairs with the Rapsodo Diamond App on your iPad, which can be mirrored to your Apple TV.

“The new Game Mode feature will give players a chance to really have fun with their HITTING 2.0 devices and bump up the competition in the cage,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “The data and analytics that the players already know are captured along with the gamified approach Game Mode provides. This allows players to enhance their player development experience and hone in on their skills while battling it out with teammates.”

Trusted by all 30 MLB teams and more than 7,000 coaches across the U.S., Rapsodo’s sports equipment and technology is designed and priced to bring a data-driven edge to player development programs of all sizes. Programs and teams are encouraged to take advantage of Game Mode through their memberships and implement it as a useful tool for both individual training and team comradery.

For more information on Game Mode, visit: rapsodo.com/game-mode. For a demonstration, watch the tutorial video.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com .

