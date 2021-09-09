Villa Charities Inc. Appoints Marco DeVuono President and CEO

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villa Charities Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Marco DeVuono to the position of President and CEO, effective immediately. For 50 years across the GTA, the organization has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. Mr. DeVuono joined Villa Charities as Chief Financial Officer in March 2017 and has been instrumental in the company’s success and growth during his tenure.



“Marco has truly demonstrated his passion and dedication to Villa Charities and has been a valued member of the Executive team,” says Joseph Arcuri, Board Chair, Villa Charities Inc. “His depth and breadth of experience with our complex organization makes him uniquely qualified for this role, and we are confident he is the right person to lead the organization as we realize our vision of inspiring people to explore the Italian in all of us.”



Mr. DeVuono is an accomplished leader with more than twenty years of senior-level finance and management experience with non-profit, private and TSE listed companies in the distribution, healthcare, academic, financial, and IT services. As CFO for Villa Charities, he was responsible for significant achievements including repurposing underutilized space in the Columbus Centre, restructuring operations during the COVID-19 period and building high-performing finance and property management teams.



Prior to joining Villa Charities Inc., Mr. DeVuono was the Chief Financial Officer for Drive Products Inc., a distribution/manufacturing company with branches across Canada, where he orchestrated a restructuring of the organization’s operations. He also held CFO and senior leadership positions with The Michener Institute for Applied Health Sciences, a non-profit, post-secondary institution for health sciences education, HomeQ Corporation (CHIP Reverse Mortgage) and the Datahorse Group of Companies.



Highly driven and with a reputation for integrity, efficiency and effectiveness, Marco excels at developing successful policies and solutions to deliver against strategic goals and has worked hard to cultivate collaborative relationships within the community.

“I am honoured to accept this new leadership position and to further advance Villa Charities’ strategic priorities, with a focus on the pillars of community, fundraising and stewardship,” says Marco DeVuono. “I also look forward to working alongside our great Board, Executive team and staff, and connecting with all our stakeholders including our patrons, partners and the broader community, as we revitalize the organization following the COVID-19 pandemic challenges.”



Marco DeVuono holds CPA and CA designations as well as an Honours Bachelor of Administrative Studies from York University.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971. A registered charity, Villa Charities enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For 50 years across the GTA, the organization has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Charities Foundation; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com.

