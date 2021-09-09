World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Successful Tests of WOWITEL in the Caribbean

Nexpirion to Provide Disaster Relief Communications Services in Haiti and Other Regions



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WWII), an innovative telecommunications provider, today announced that it has successfully tested WOWITEL through Nexpirion in Haiti.

On August 14th of this year a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti affecting several major cities, just six years after the previous 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region. This devastating earthquake is another major setback in a country struggling with political instability, food security, Covid -19 and access to communications services and telehealth.

Nexpirion responded to the Haiti crisis by testing the service in the disaster-torn area. According to a top Nexperion representative, “the tests were initiated in an effort to provide critical communications services to the underserved. Our tests have been successful in all of the major cities we tested the WOWITEL network and the WOWITEL app which is now ready for market.”

“Our services are meant to be global and perform in some of the direst conditions. We are prepared to work with any international agency or non-profit to assist Haiti or any global disaster relief effort. We applaud Nexpirion’s efforts to conduct this test in preparation of offering the service to the relief effort ostensibly through various USG and NGO plans” says WOWITEL CEO, Gene Curcio.

The previous aid package to Haiti was $13 Billion to assist over one million displaced people in the 2016 earthquake. The World Bank provided over $160 million to communications.

“Nexpirion, a well-established telecom provider with over 2.5 million customers globally, has chosen WOWITEL, with its robust proprietary network and secure commerce platform, to exclusively private label our pre-paid service known as Smart Voice,” says the CEO of Nexpirion.

Smart Voice, called Voz Inteligente in Spanish, will be marketed as a flat-fee dialing plan.

“Powered by WOWITEL” phone products can save Nexpirion’s customers a significant amount of money.

World Of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (OTC:WWII) is in the wireless communications industry. The Company is focused on: i.) Prepaid Unlimited WiFi Soft Phone Services for voice, text, data and streaming with or without dedicated connection to a "Hot Spot" or WiFi Network. ii.) The development and release of a new app specifically branded for broad market appeal globally. iii.) Once the network operation is fully operational and the proprietary app is released, then the Company may offer white-label services for third-party networks to build their own apps and operate through the Company's network once commercially available. iv.) Municipal Wireless Implementation in the United States. (The Company spent several years developing relationships with municipalities and responded to numerous RFP's from major cities including Los Angeles). The Company has not entered into any municipal WiFi development agreements to date. The Company is classified as a facilities based service provider who plans to enable the services globally using proprietary software, methodologies and security solutions. WWII has been quietly building the infrastructure, the team, and the resources to provide superior quality international phone service at a fraction of the usual cost using the same network and protocol as the telecommunication giants.

