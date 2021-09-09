Global X ETFs Launches Solar ETF (RAYS) and Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) To Capture Rising Demand for Renewable and Clean Energy Sources

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) and the Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY). RAYS and WNDY are Global X’s latest additions to its Thematic Growth family, which offers investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long term, paradigm-shifting themes.

The aggressive adoption of renewable energy production and clean technologies, driven by solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind power, is essential to climate change mitigation efforts. This adoption is already underway, with clean energy sources’ share of global electricity production in the power sector continuing to gain on emissions-producing fossil fuels. Renewables’ share of global electricity generation reached 29% in 2020, 2% more than at the end of 2019 and almost 10% more than at the end of 2010.i Decreasing technology costs, innovation and supportive policy have continued to propel the growth of solar and wind power, and this growth is likely to continue to accelerate over the coming decade.

“We expect to see renewables’ share of electricity production to continue to rise, driven largely by increased wind and solar generation, as well by enabling technologies. As economies of scale, greater investment, supportive policies, and market forces further reduce the cost of components like photovoltaic cells and wind turbines, we expect to see clean and renewable energy sources gain further share from fossil fuels,” said Andrew Little, research analyst at Global X. “To offer investors access to the immense decarbonization potential offered by clean and renewable energy, Global X is bringing investors targeted access to companies involved in advancements in solar and wind energy technologies through the launch of these two ETFs.”

RAYS and WNDY seek to invest in companies advancing the field of solar and wind energy technologies, respectively. RAYS, tracking the Solactive Solar Index, provides access to companies involved in solar energy materials, solar energy systems and components, solar power production, solar technology and solar installation, integration, and maintenance. WNDY, tracking the Solactive Wind Energy Index, provides access to companies involved in wind energy systems, wind power production, wind energy technology, and wind power integrations and maintenance.

Both RAYS and WNDY have expense ratios of 0.50% and join the Global X Thematic Growth suite of 32 ETFs and more than $20 billion in assets under management.ii

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and over $35 billion in assets under management.iii While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60bn in assets under management.iv

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which the Funds invest may be limited. Narrowly focused investments will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and subject to more volatility. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. The Funds are non-diversified.

Solar companies typically face intense competition, short product lifecycles and potentially rapid product obsolescence. These companies may be significantly affected by fluctuations in energy prices (both solar and conventional energy) and in the supply and demand of renewable energy, tax incentives, subsidies and other governmental regulations and policies. Solar companies may be adversely affected by commodity price volatility, changes in exchange rates, imposition of import controls, availability of certain inputs and materials required for production, depletion of resources, technological developments and labor relations.

Wind energy companies may be highly dependent upon government subsidies, contracts with government entities, and the successful development of new and proprietary technologies. Seasonal weather conditions, fluctuations in the supply of and demand for energy products, changes in energy prices, and international political events may cause fluctuations in the performance of such companies.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the fund’s full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Solactive AG.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the fund or any stock in particular.

i IEA, “Global Energy Review 2021,” April 2021.

ii Source: Global X, as of 9/7/2021.

iii Source: Global X, as of 9/3/21.

iv Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2021.