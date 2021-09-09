Aquila Acquires Infinity Enterprise Lending Systems

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquila, a division of Constellation Software Inc. [TSX:CSU], announced today that is has completed the acquisition of Infinity Enterprise Lending Systems (“Infinity Software”).



Founded in 2000, Infinity Software provides category-leading loan management systems to alternative credit lenders. Its flexible all-in-one platform makes it easy for lenders to process loans, grow their customer base and scale their business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Infinity into the Aquila family,” said Daniel Lee, CEO of Aquila. “As we continue to grow and invest in the alternative lending space, Infinity is a wonderful complement and strategic fit with our existing businesses.”

Lee added, “The Leyva family has shown unwavering commitment to the industry, their customers and their partners. They have built a great business, and we look forward to sharing Aquila’s operational best practices to support Infinity in their continued journey.”

Ryen Leyva, CFO of Infinity Software, noted, “We have absolutely loved working with all of our clients thus far. This is a tight industry with many close friendships. We are so happy to leave Infinity and our clients in the trusted hands of Aquila, who we believe will keep making this space better.”

Infinity Software will maintain their autonomy operating as an independent business unit of Aquila. With a permanent-hold worldview to acquisitions, Aquila looks forward to being a forever home for Infinity’s employees, clients and partners.



About Infinity Software

Infinity Software builds world-class solutions for alternative credit lenders throughout North America. Its loan management system is exclusively designed for the short-term lending industry to help lenders create their own loan products, market and sell, support their customers and manage collections. For more information: www.infinitysoftware.com

About Aquila

Aquila backs category leaders across software. With global institutional reach throughout media, finance, government, real estate and education, Aquila exists to help software operators build lasting companies through permanent capital. Aquila is a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. For more information: www.aquilasw.com

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. For more information: www.csisoftware.com﻿

Contact:

Richard Hyun

Vice President, Corporate Development

rhyun@aquilasw.com



