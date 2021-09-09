'When I Grow Up' Survey Examines Respondents' Childhood Career Aspirations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the future of work continues to evolve, Americans are revisiting their professional aspirations from childhood, examining what they initially hoped to be when they grew up. Conducted by digital learning platform Approved Course, the When I Grow Up, I Want to Be A… survey found that respondents were especially drawn to careers that involved helping others.

Released on September 1, the survey confirms that people of all ages were often drawn to similar career paths. Male and female respondents had significant overlap in their responses as well, with doctors, teachers, and lawyers cracking the top 10 for both men and women. Additionally, the survey found that while some respondents achieved their early career goals—one aspiring ballerina spent six years dancing for the San Francisco Ballet—others pivoted.

"The greatest part about being a kid looking towards adulthood is the ability to dream wildly, and having the upper hand in reaching those dreams," stated Approved Course CEO Jordan Fabel. "When the primary consideration is what you WANT and not what you NEED, real passion and aspirations can flourish."

The nationwide survey polled 1,529 adults and received 191 unique responses—plus a number of informative comments. 1,093 respondents provided their gender, culminating in 563 female responses and 530 male responses. Conversely, 1,079 respondents provided their age group, with over 25% of those above the age of 65 stating they'd hoped to become a teacher.

Additional highlights from the Approved Course survey include:

Top 10 career selections overall were "Doctor" (25.4%), "Teacher" (17.3%), "Astronaut" (11.2%), "Veterinarian" (11.1%), "Nurse" (8.8%), "Lawyer" (7.2%), "Police Officer" (6.1%), "Firefighter" (4.8%), "Writer" (4.3%), and "Pilot" (4%). These made up 50.8% (776) of all responses received.

Other respondents dreamed of being an athlete. Among the most common sports-oriented responses were "Baseball Player" (30 responses), "Ballerina" (19 responses), "Football Player" (13 responses), and "Hockey Player" (5 responses).

Not all respondents envisioned a traditional career path as children. 6 people stated they wanted to be dinosaurs, though no one added detail about their species of choice.

Ultimately, 51.3% of respondents (785 people) shared that as children, they hoped to pursue a profession that involved helping others. We analyzed these responses based on the criteria for our "helper" category, which may not be all-inclusive. However, as the top 10 results show, for many, there is no motivation to become anything without a benefactor.

