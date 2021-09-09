Messerli Kramer Adds the Legal Expertise of Barry Marks to Their Equipment Leasing and Finance Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Messerli Kramer, a leading law firm based in the Twin Cities, announced today that Barry Marks, formerly of Marks & Evans, P.C., will be joining their growing team of attorneys in the equipment leasing and finance space.

"We are excited for Barry Marks to join the Messerli Kramer team," said Josh Hasko, Firm President. "Barry has been practicing in this specialized area of law for over 45 years and is a well-respected leader in the industry. I have worked with Barry as he has represented some of the industry's largest and most well-known independents and bank and vendor captives. Few lawyers have his extensive experience in so many types of transactions. He has worked with virtually every equipment type—from trucks to commercial aircraft, manufacturing, and high tech. Barry's experience, critical thinking, and creativity will be an invaluable addition to our team."

"Messerli Kramer's Equipment Leasing and Secured Financing attorneys have extensive industry experience, including structuring equipment leasing and finance portfolios, asset-based lending, banking and finance litigation, and creditor's remedies," said Brett Larson, Minneapolis Division Chair. "We have assisted major clients in the negotiation and documentation of multimillion-dollar commercial equipment lease transactions and secured financing and we are committed to the continued expansion of this national practice. Barry's joining the Firm is an important part of that plan."

"Being with this established commercial finance group will give me access to an accomplished team with an exceptional reputation," said Barry Marks. "Their eagerness to expand their equipment leasing and finance practice made this a great fit for me. More importantly, it has enabled me to ensure a seamless transition for my clients that doesn't have any adverse effects on the level of service my firm has offered in the past. I am very excited to work with Messerli Kramer and be a part of their continued growth."

Mr. Marks has joined the Messerli Kramer team and will continue to operate his practice from his Birmingham, AL office.

About Messerli Kramer

Founded in 1965, Messerli Kramer has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the Twin Cities' leading law firms. Based in the Twin Cities, Messerli Kramer has locations in Plymouth, Minnesota; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Omaha, Nebraska. Their team of attorneys provides sound, reasoned, and comprehensive legal advice and services across three unique, yet complementary divisions. Messerli Kramer's clients—from major corporations and small businesses to individuals—trust the firm to help them navigate the myriad of legal issues they face in their business and personal lives. In addition to their work across multiple areas of law, the firm has also founded the Messerli Kramer Foundation, whose mission is to financially assist and support Minnesota communities in eliminating the disparities in education experienced by low-income or disadvantaged children and youth. For more information about Messerli Kramer, visit visit www.MesserliKramer.com.

