New to The Street TV Re-signs PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV) for 12 Part Series Including Additional Syndicated Network TV Broadcasts, Commercials and Digital Billboards

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works, Inc’s New to The Street TV show announces its newest contract with PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) in the production, broadcasting and distribution of TV commercials and digital billboards with a start date, September 21, 2021.



The agreement calls for 600 TV commercials, 50 commercials per month at 30 second televised spot airings over the next 6-months on Fox News , Fox Business Network, Bloomberg Television, CNBC, Newsmax TV , CNN , and MSNBC . The digital billboard media advertisements to run in lower Manhattan, New York City, NY with a minimum of 2,400 ads per day.

Currently, Mr. John Lai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. continues to be interviewed about PETV’s corporate on-goings on New to The Street TV’s long-form syndicated airings; interviews to continue with the added commercial / billboard support per the agreement.

Mr. John Lai, CEO, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. states, “These commercials and digital billboards are designed to inform the public on our Company’s Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology which is a one-time treatment delivered by your pet’s veterinarian as an intra-articular injection that treats osteoarthritis and is designed to help reinforce the articulating cartilage barrier between the bones to protect the remaining cartilage and bone to improve joint function. We are confident that the upcoming PETV ad campaigns can inform the public on the Company’s mission in helping pet owners with the well-being of their pets and in promoting the arsenal of other PETV products being developed for the treatment of both animals and people. Working with New to the Street and their sophisticated media production staff and writers, together we developed a fantastic media platform to get our Corporate message and mission out about PETV.”

Mr. Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, “New to the Street TV and its staff of dedicated professional looks forward in the production and distribution of both the commercial and billboard airings, content designed to inform the public on the veterinarian products sold and developed at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. The campaign provides a platform for the public to become aware of the pet health products and treatments available from PETV.”

Management at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. believes the commercial airings and billboard streaming can provide an effective information medium about the Company’s products, and can inform both current and potential investors about the Company’s on-going growth of its operations.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

