NeighborWorks America Housing Stability Counseling Program (HSCP) awards more than $88 million in grants to 131 awardees

Washington, D.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today NeighborWorks America announced that it has awarded more than $88 million in support of 131 organizations to address foreclosure and eviction prevention counseling efforts in communities throughout the nation. This support comes as millions of people are seeking help to avoid losing their homes.

After receiving funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 earlier this year, NeighborWorks America designed the Housing Stability Counseling Program (HSCP) for nationwide implementation. The program aims to help eligible nonprofits and agencies provide direct housing counseling services to individuals and families facing housing instability, such as eviction, foreclosure and homelessness. This funding comes at a critical time for many Americans with the loss of recent eviction protections and moratoria that have expired or are expiring.

"With the implementation of the Housing Stability Counseling Program, we know that we are helping to mitigate the risk of eviction and foreclosure for some very vulnerable populations. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the needs of far too many individuals and families at risk of losing their homes," said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. "HSCP is the type of collaboration between nonprofits and government we know makes a difference for the communities we serve.”

Eligible HUD-approved intermediaries, state housing finance agencies (HFAs), and NeighborWorks network organizations applied for HSCP funding in June. NeighborWorks received 144 applications requesting more than $348 million in funding. The 131 recipients include 84 NeighborWorks network organizations, 18 HFAs, and 29 HUD-approved intermediaries. Each of these HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are poised to assist consumers with foreclosure and eviction prevention and access to federal, state and local relief programs.

“NeighborWorks’ HSCP will increase the capacity of housing counseling organizations to address the needs of those facing housing instability,” said Lee Anne Adams, senior vice president of National Initiatives. “The demand for housing counseling services is evident by the response we received to this grant opportunity. Housing counseling organizations are eager and poised to assist. NeighborWorks is proud to have a role in addressing the housing stability needs of people across the country.”

The HSCP grant recipients represent states across the country and on each coast, as well as middle America. Find a complete list of awardees here.

About NeighborWorks America

For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 members in every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools, and access to training as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment, and education.

# # #