ATL Awarded $2.4 Million Contract to Provide Civil Survey and Subsurface Investigations for Hanford Tank Farms

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) has awarded Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc. (ATL), a PSI company, a contract to provide and conduct ground scanning and surveying services to support its prime contract with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The single award has a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year options at an approximate value of $2.4 million if all options are exercised. Work in support of the Hanford Tank Operations Contractor (TOC) will be performed at the Hanford Site in southeastern Washington State.



As the TOC, WRPS has primary oversight and responsibility for operating and managing the Hanford 200 Area Tank Farm facilities for the DOE’s Office of River Protection (ORP). The Hanford Site, which formerly manufactured large quantities of plutonium for America’s defense program, is undergoing a large-scale environmental cleanup to deal with the legacy of the cold war mission.

Under this contract, ATL will provide essential services including conducting subsurface investigations (ground scanning), dome deflection surveys, and civil surveying to support the Hanford Site environmental cleanup mission.

“Through our valued customer WRPS, ATL is honored to continue supporting the Department of Energy’s Office of River Protection and the tank waste mission at the Hanford Site,” said COO Bill Niemeyer. “We are proud to leverage our expanded capabilities in the areas of underground investigations and civil surveys to support the critical mission of the DOE and other U.S. government agencies.”

About Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc.

Established in 1989, ATL is focused on offering its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health, chemistry, environment, and information technology. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in health physics, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, radiological and civil survey, data mining, and machine learning. ATL is now a part of the PSI family of companies.

