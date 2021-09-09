100 Percent Vegan, Gluten-Free, Trans Fat-Free Plantain Chips to Debut at ECRM “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program”

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail buyers from large and small chains in the U.S. will soon get to taste Mr. Favourite plantain chips, which are a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Mr. Favourite will debut this month at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program,” the retail industry’s version of speed dating. ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are excited that our representatives will promote the great taste and health benefits of Mr. Favourite plantain chips at this month’s ECRM event,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S. “We have three delightful flavors: Chili Garlic, Sour Cream and Onion, and, of course, our regular variety for traditionalists.”

The retail buyers will find that Mr. Favourite chips are 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans fat-free.

“Today’s consumers are looking for healthy snacks,” Paulose said. “Our chips are made with simple, healthy ingredients without added sugar.”

Although plantains, a type of banana, are associated with the Latin community, Paulose said he believes today’s consumers will love the tasty chips that are healthier than regular chips on the market.

“Plantains are a great source for antioxidants and vitamin C which support the immune system,” Paulose said. “They also contain vitamin B6, which may reduce cardiovascular risks.”

Mr. Favourite has taken plantains and created chips for every occasion, especially Saturdays and Sundays when sporting events are on TV.

“They are great when you are watching your favorite sports team,” Paulose said. “If you are looking for a crunchy and savory snack, just try Mr. Favourite chips.”

Mr. Favourite chips are already popular in Canada, which is why the company has decided to invade the U.S.

“The ECRM event is our first chance to showcase Mr. Favourite to buyers from major retailers in the U.S.,” Paulose said. “Once they taste our chips, we believe they will be sold.”

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

