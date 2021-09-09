Queensgate Investments LLP hires award-winning SEO agency

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queensgate Investments recently decided to boost its website traffic, and build more brand awareness. This private investment firm based in London has primarily focused on supporting its investors and managing over $3 million worth of assets. Since its incredible team comprises of investment experts, financial advisors, and accountants, the company needed to hire an external team to take Queensgate to the next level.

This year, Queensgate Investments hired Pearl Lemon, an award-winning SEO agency based in London. Pearl Lemon is a white-minority business with remote employees in Germany, India, the US, Uganda, and the Philippines. This international agency could give Queensgate Investments a fresh perspective on SEO and digital marketing strategies. This will be a lovely addition to the great talent within the Queensgate team.

About Queensgate

Queensgate Investments LLP (“Queensgate”) advises and manages around GBP 3B worth of assets through the suite of Queensgate Investments Funds.

Queensgate owns Generator Group, the largest lifestyle hostel company globally, consisting of 19 hotels, with a total of 3,194 rooms or 11,390 beds in 17 gateway cities across 10 countries

Queensgate owns the 906-room Kensington Forum Hotel, the third largest hotel in London

In 2019, Queensgate acquired Grange St Paul’s, Grange Tower Bridge, Grange City, and Grange Holborn for circa GBP 1B from the Matharu Brothers

Following significant investment, the Grange Hotels now trade as the Leonardo Royal London St Paul’s, Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge, Leonardo Royal London City and the Nyx Hotel London Holborn

