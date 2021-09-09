Global Fiber Laser Market (2021 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Laser Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser, and Visible Fiber Laser) and Application (High Power Cutting & Welding, Marking, Fine Processing, and Micro Processing)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the new research report titled "Fiber Laser Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis," the market is expected to reach US$ 4,765.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as increased production in the automotive sector and growth of 3D printing technology are driving the growth of the fiber laser market. However, the lower cutting speed when processing thicker materials restrains the market growth. Moreover, increase in requirement for cutting applications, surge in demand from various industries, and emergence of industrial automation are the other factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the rise of industrial automation, coupled with the advent of new technologies such as computer numerical control (CNC), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and fiber laser technology, is subsequently fueling the adoption of fiber lasers in multiple industries.

The fiber laser market is broadly segmented into three major regions-North America, Europe, and APAC. The growth of the fiber laser market is heavily dependent on the manufacturing industries. North America, Europe, and APAC dominate the market as these three regions largely drive the manufacturing industries across the world. APAC is the largest market for manufacturing as it comprises countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which are the manufacturing hubs. China and Japan are the largest producers of steels and electronic products, which boost the manufacturing sector in these countries. South Korea is one of the largest manufacturers of semiconductor equipment across the globe and country's semiconductor industry significantly contributes to its GDP. In addition, India produces radio receivers, metal manufactures, railway rolling stock, automobiles, bicycles, and precision instruments. China has also made considerable progress in the field of engineering industries. Other Asian countries have primarily concentrated on producing durable consumer goods. Manufacturing based on computer hardware, software, and information processing has grown fast in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea and has also established fastogrowing enclaves in India-particularly around Bangalore and Mumbai.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been adversely affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods. The manufacturing sector witnessed severe losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the growth of electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and retail sectors. Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have put limitations on the operations of logistics and other service providers. As a result, the applications of fiber laser solution are declined across all regions.

Key Findings of the Study:

Several players operating in the global fiber laser market are adopting significant strategic initiatives. For instance, in 2019, Coherent, Inc. launched the first switchable adjustable ring mode (ARM) fiber laser. The new Coherent HighLightTM FL-ARM with Fiber-Fiber-Switch of a high-power (2-8 kW), has a dual fiber output laser that can sequentially power two separate workstations or processes. The dual fiber output delivers increased throughput in costosensitive and high-volume welding applications, particularly in automotive manufacturing-such as welding of doors, hang-on parts, ultra-high-strength steel components, and aluminum body frames. Similarly, in July 2020 IPG Photonics Corporation had launched new YLR-U series near-infrared 1 ?m fiber lasers. The YLR-U series is the world's highest performance industrial-grade kilowattoclass continuous wave (CW) ytterbium fiber lasers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Fiber Laser Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Fiber Laser Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Automotive Production

5.1.2 Growth of 3D Printing Technology

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lower Cutting Speed when Processing Thicker Materials

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Demand for Fiber Lasers in Cutting Applications

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Surge in Demand in Various Industries and Emergence of Industrial Automation

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Fiber Laser - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Fiber Laser Market Overview

6.2 Global Fiber Laser Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Fiber Laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fiber Laser Market, by Type (2020 And 2028)

7.3 Ultrafast Fiber Laser

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Ultrafast Fiber Laser: Fiber laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Ultraviolet Fiber Laser: Fiber laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Infrared Fiber Laser

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Infrared Fiber Laser: Fiber laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Visible Fiber Laser

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Visible Fiber Laser: Fiber laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Fiber Laser Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fiber Laser Market, by Application (2020 And 2028)

8.3 High power cutting and welding

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 High Power Cutting and Welding: Fiber laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Fine Processing

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Fine Processing: Fiber Laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Marking

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Marking: Fiber Laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Micro Processing

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Micro Processing: Fiber Laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Fiber laser Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Fiber laser Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Active Fiber Systems GmbH

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 IPG Photonics Corporation

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Fujikura Ltd.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Convergent Photonics

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Coherent, Inc.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Jenoptik AG

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Maxphotonics Co,.Ltd

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 nLIGHT, Inc.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm2slq