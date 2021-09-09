ACTION BEHAVIOR CENTERS HIRES NEW GENERAL COUNSEL AND CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Austin, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with Autism, today announced the hiring of Brian J. Burns as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Burns will oversee regulatory compliance, employment law, payor contracting, privacy, and provider relationships.



“I’ve known Brian for many years and greatly value his legal counsel and leadership,” said Hersh Sanghavi, ABC Chief Executive Officer. “He has a unique ability to grasp the business strategy in addition to his legal expertise. Brian’s extensive experience leading legal operations for various healthcare businesses along with his ability to connect with clinicians will be a major asset to our growing team.”



In addition to leading legal operations, Burns will lead overall governance of ABC policies and procedures. He will also be responsible for liaising with operations and clinical teams across a multi-state platform and will be a member of ABC’s senior leadership team.



“I’m delighted to take on this role and work closely with the team at Action Behavior Centers as we work on improving access to high-quality, efficacious services for children with Autism,” Burns said. “I have spent the better part of my career working with clinicians on building compliance programs and am honored to take on this role with ABC.”



Burns brings more than 18 years of healthcare legal, regulatory, and compliance experience to ABC. In his most recent role, Burns was Vice President, Associate General Counsel at DaVita Kidney Care, where he spent eight years supporting legal operations for various multi-site healthcare service operations. As a senior member of the legal team, Burns worked closely with executives on issues related to practice acquisitions, value-based care arrangements, human resources, physician relationships, litigation, privacy, payor contracting, billing, and revenue operations.



Burns received his Doctor of Law from Widener University School of Law and undergraduate degree from Pennsylvania State University. He will report to ABC’s CEO, Hersh Sanghavi.





About Action Behavior Centers

Founded in 2017, Action Behavior Centers (ABC) is a leading Applied Behavior Therapy (ABA) provider offering comprehensive services and support to improve the lives of children on the autism spectrum. The provider’s high-quality, center-based care combined with its dedication to helping young children reach their full potential has made ABC one of the fastest growing and highest quality providers in the industry. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ABC operates 54 clinics in Texas, Arizona and Colorado. Learn more at https://www.actionbehavior.com.





