“Cardboard City” Pop-Up Delivers Maker Community Marvels in Downtown Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardboard City--a free public art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center and artists from across Los Angeles--closed its two-month run on August 29 with staggering attendance figures and positive community reviews. The activation hosted a landmark 16,000 visitors: 28% of whom were low or very low-income families, and 60% BIPOC families, in service to reach parts of the community historically underserved by art and education resources.



Launching July 8, 2021, reDiscover Center transformed a 10,000 sq. ft. retail opening on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade into an uplifting space for art, sustainability, and community. The city’s “Cardboard Camp” taught children how to use Tinkering Tools and build projects big and small out of cardboard and extension materials like skewers, mylar, and Makedo SCRUs. Mechanical sculptures, sea creatures, adult-sized gowns, buildings and beyond were donated to the art exhibit by Los Angeles-based artists including Ann Weber, Sherri Madison, Lynn Christopher, Aaron Kramer, Mimi Haddon and Joshua Abarbanel. Haddon created costume elements out of cardboard, colorful and geometrically complex structures meant to be worn. Alongside choreographer Cody Potter, the two took over the basement of the Cardboard City facility and created a dance performance. Angular cardboard forms appeared to shimmer in and out of existence during the recitals, commenting on the human form similarly shifting through familiar and disorienting images.

Notes reDiscover Center Executive Director, Jonathan Markowitz Bijur, “Cardboard City was a celebration of cardboard: its creative potential, its sustainability, and its accessibility to kids and adults. At Cardboard City, the art was made out of cardboard, the furniture was made out of cardboard, the projects the kids made and took home were made out of cardboard. Created in partnership with the LA Arts community, amazing sculptures inspired and artists-in-residence gave prompts each week for projects that thousands of kids made to take home or contributed to one of our growing installations.”

Founded in 2003, reDiscover Center is the outgrowth of a working group of 25 education-focused agencies and individuals in Santa Monica and Venice. This group aimed to devise an alternative to the uninspiring art materials then in use in local preschool and elementary school classrooms and to address these schools' limited environmental awareness. Now a full-service sustainable arts organization, reDiscover Center provides school services, camps, classes, “creative reuse materials” distribution, and public engagements that have reached over 200,000 Angelenos.

Our Mission is to develop children's creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials.

Our Vision is for all people to have an outlet for acquiring and donating reusable materials, and a resource to develop skills for employing them in a variety of ways. As reDiscover meets this need, we move closer to a culture where all waste materials can be recognized for their educational and creative value.

We achieve our mission and vision through strategic initiatives: community engagement utilizing our reuse warehouse, programs focused on education and creative expression and shaping the next generation by working with children at our center, at schools, and in the community.