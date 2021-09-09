Doug Stoveland Joins Tech CU as Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice President

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today that Doug Stoveland has joined the company as its new Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice President. An industry veteran, Stoveland is responsible for managing the credit union’s commercial and retail credit risk in addition to overseeing all credit administration functions.



Stoveland joins Tech CU with nearly 30 years of experience in the banking industry, with almost 20 years in risk management focusing on holistic management of credit risk.

“As the CCO, Doug will play a key role in the management and growth of Tech CU,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “His expertise managing credit risk will help Tech CU continue to thrive. We’re also excited to leverage Doug’s unique background to help advance our back-office technology and workflows to drive more efficiency and help improve our member experience. Doug is a welcome addition to our executive leadership team.”

Prior to joining Tech CU, Stoveland served as the Chief Credit Officer and Chief Risk Officer at California Bank of Commerce and Interim Chief Credit Officer at Sunwest Bank. He also held leadership positions at Mechanics Bank, Union Bank, Marcus and Millichap, Greater Bay Bank, and Bank of America. Throughout his career, he has specialized in commercial real estate and construction, C&I lending, score-supported lending, small business, SBA, and business banking.

“Tech CU’s proven track record and its dedication to a diversified portfolio are what drew me to the company,” said Stoveland. “I’m looking forward to supporting the credit union’s continued growth by effectively managing its credit risk.”

Stoveland graduated from State University of New York at Binghamton with a bachelor’s degree in economics and theater. He later graduated from Notre Dame de Namur University with an MBA in finance.

About Tech CU

Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley, Tech CU has nearly $4 billion in assets and is one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years. It serves more than 155,000 members throughout California including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. Tech CU provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, financial management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. Since 2017, S&P Global Market Intelligence has named Tech CU as one of the top five best-performing credit unions with assets of $500 million or more in California and one of the top 20 nationally. To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com .

Contact:

Linden Kohtz

Public Relations, Tech CU

lkohtz@techcu.com