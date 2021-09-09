Turntide Technologies Launches New Intelligent Building Solution For Sustainable Operations

Sunnyvale, CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies, (“Turntide”), developer of electrification and sustainable operations technologies, today announced the roll-out of its new Turntide for Buildings, a full-stack intelligent building solution. Turntide combines its Smart Motor SystemTM with automation software, connected edge equipment, and cloud insights to improve energy efficiency and streamline building operations while reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

The operation of commercial and industrial buildings accounts for 40 percent of electricity consumed globally and 20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Even with the commitment of 200 countries to cut GHG by more than 50 percent by 2050, in the U.S. only 45% of companies are on track to reach net-zero emissions by that deadline.

In the built environment, any business that does not upgrade its sustainability strategy is not only working against the worldwide goal to reach net-zero, but leaves itself open to operational risks. Without visibility and oversight into building operations, businesses face risks from the rising costs of energy, higher maintenance costs and unplanned downtime as equipment ages, unmet employee and customer health and safety expectations, and a decrease in brand value from not meeting the expectations of stakeholders.

“It’s time to rethink the term ‘sustainability,” said Brad Surak, Chief Product Officer of Turntide. “Until now, ‘sustainability’ may have meant reducing your environmental impact, but in 2021, it includes survival and growth for businesses - positively impacting everything from profitability to brand value to employee satisfaction. It means using fewer resources while improving your operations. Our solution offers businesses a tangible way to approach sustainability so it delivers strategic value across the organization and improves the bottom line.”

Turntide for Buildings gives owners, managers, and operators the visibility they need to control and maintain systems like HVAC and lighting, indoor air quality, and energy efficiency. It collects data from an ecosystem of connected equipment including the Smart Motor System and edge equipment such as smart thermostats, IAQ sensors, and gateway devices, to provide a dashboard of cloud insights and control capabilities that enables more efficient oversight and management across a portfolio of locations.

Reduction of Carbon Emissions - reduce HVAC energy use on average by 64% with the Smart Motor System, a patented switched reluctance motor technology that transforms disconnected, energy-inefficient equipment into smart, connected, optimized equipment.

Capture Cost-Savings - place schedules and setpoint rules on auto-pilot to maximize system efficiency. Create custom alerts to inform proactive equipment maintenance schedules and avoid unplanned downtime.

Maintain Occupant Comfort Standards - manage indoor air quality, temperature, lighting, and more to create comfortable, productive work environments.

Centralized Portfolio Management - integrate with existing building management systems (BMS) and third-party applications within a portfolio of buildings via a single pane of glass.

Customers such as Fifth Third Bank are already seeing benefits to this new approach to sustainability that focuses on end-to-end efficient operations and serviceability of their portfolio of buildings and equipment.

“Fifth Third is committed to environmental leadership in the financial services sector and to driving the transition to a sustainable future,” said Robert Woodall, property technical manager at Fifth Third Bank. “We are committed to reducing the environmental impact from our operations by working with innovative companies like Turntide to help us achieve our sustainability goal of decreasing energy consumption by 25 percent and create long-term value for the communities we serve.”

In the UK, mass retailer Wilko is incorporating automation and energy efficiency into its strategy for achieving sustainable operations across its more than 400 locations.

“We recognize that climate change represents a significant global environmental threat. Wilko has a part to play in positively impacting climate change by reducing our carbon emissions, through the use of renewable energy and being energy efficient,” says James Dorling, Group Property & Estates Director, Wilko. “It helps keep our costs down, gives better value to our customers, and plays a part in reducing environmental impact. More than ever, we’re taking steps to become more sustainable by using technologies like Turntide to realize energy savings, and in doing so, joining the fight against climate change.”

Turntide for Buildings is ideal for commercial and industrial facilities such as banking, retail, convenience stores, restaurants, grocery, education, and warehouse facilities.

