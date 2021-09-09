“Before The Fame with Mike Sherman” Goes Prime Time Following the VMAs

Boca Raton, Florida, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) the producers of the weekly celebrity documentary series “Before The Fame with Mike Sherman”, will air a special episode on the “King of Pop, Michael Jackson”, Sunday, September 12, 2021 immediately following the MTV Video Music Awards.

The VMAs will be back in New York City this year after last year's cancellation due to the Covid pandemic. CBS Viacom CW will be the network broadcasting the show live from the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York. Among the nominees for this year‘s VMAs are Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Performing will be Justin Bieber, a previous guest of “On the Mike with Mike Sherman”. The Video Music Awards identifies some of the best producers, songwriters and artists in today’s music industry.

The “Before The Fame with Mike Sherman” special will pay tribute to the King of Pop in this in-depth episode that will air immediately following the Video Music Awards on the CW Atlanta CBS Television Viacom. This special episode will be full of never-before-seen footage of Michael Jackson, along with an exclusive in- depth look into epic career from the perspective of his longtime keyboardists Greg Phillinganes and Rory Kaplan.

In addition, Universal Media Group Inc. is excited about major distribution news for both streaming and prime time, as well as additional opportunities with CBS Viacom in major markets across the country. Check your local listings and stay tuned for exciting business developments with Universal Media Group.

UMGP is a digital media and production company with multiple revenue verticals including “Before the Fame”, “On the Mike”, “High School Icon”, “Suga & Sherm Podcast'', and a new NFT Platform looking back at over a decade of celebrity interactions. UMGP attracts some of the biggest names in music, film, television, and sports to participate in our programming. www.umediagroupinc.com

