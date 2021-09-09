DEADLINE ALERT for YMM, BZ, QFIN, and SRAC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)

IPO: June 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks”; (4) FTA needed to “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities”; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ)

Class Period: June 11, 2021 – July 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:(1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the CAC); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks; (4) Kanzhun needed to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN)

Class Period: April 30, 2020 – July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; (2) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU)

Class Period: October 7, 2020 – July 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Momentus’s 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus’s own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus’s CEO, Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich’s continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus’s launch schedule and business prospects; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (4) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by the sponsor and Stable Road executives in connection with the merger.

