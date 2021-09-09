U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit Hampton University on Friday, September 10

Hampton, VA., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Hampton University on Friday, September 10, to recognize the contributions of HBCUs and minorities in STEM fields and how their contributions impact the future success of our nation’s workforce, as part of the 2021 National HBCU Week.

Vice President Harris is a proud HBCU alumna – the first HBCU graduate to serve as Vice President. The Vice President and the Biden-Harris Administration are committed to supporting HBCUs across the country. On Friday, she will continue her longstanding efforts to uplift and support these engines of opportunity by visiting Hampton University where she will discuss critical efforts to increase the number of HBCU graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

“It is my pleasure to welcome U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to “Our Home By the Sea.” I would like to thank the White House for its acknowledgement of the importance of HBCU students and graduates to the American workforce,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey.

The White House Initiative promotes HBCU awareness annually with the celebration of HBCU Week in September. This event lasts for one week and is celebrated with programs, ceremonies and activities to “acknowledge the countless contributions these institutions and their alumni have made.” President Harvey previously served as Chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs under the Obama Administration.

About Hampton University

For more than 150 years, Hampton University has been THE Standard of Excellence in higher education. Founded in 1868 by Brig. Gen. Samuel Chapman Armstrong, Hampton University has a long and storied history academics focused on educating the “head, heart and hand,” and emphasizing the development of character. From the sound foundation built by General Armstrong, Dr. William R. Harvey has elevated the institution to the now globally recognized powerhouse in higher education it is today. Dr. Harvey became Hampton’s 12th President in 1978 and during his four decades and counting tenure, the university has experienced accelerated growth and achieved notable accomplishments.





